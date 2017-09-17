What Melania Did Before Giving A Heartfelt Speech To U.S. Service Members Shows How Good A FLOTUS She Really Is

“Every child whose parent serves in our great military should be enormously proud because your mom or dad is a true American hero,” Melania Trump expressed. “In the wake of two devastating hurricanes, the world has witnessed your courage and compassion. And you have made every American proud.”

This is just a snippet of the heartfelt message that First Lady Melania Trump said in a speech to U.S. Service Members on Friday.

The video below displays FLOTUS’s sincere compassion:

Here are some photos that display her actions speaking louder than her words. These are truly remarkable:

In her speech Melania Trump revealed that cherishes her time spent with children, which we can see is most definitely true from these pictures that are surfacing.

FLOTUS even sent her condolences after Hurricane Irma ravaged the state of Florida:

She is truly graceful and classy.

Is Melania a better First Lady than Moochelle was?