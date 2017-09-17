[VIDEO] While Promoting Her Book, Hillary Claimed Trump Supported The KKK

Hillary Clinton has been so emotionally unstable since losing the presidential candidacy for the second time last year. She has been promoting her book What Happened, but only with liberal-biased media outlets that won’t pressure her to answer questions she doesn’t want to or make her speak about uncomfortable situations. Our President Donald Trump, however, is not off limits.

The former presidential candidate took it to the next level when she made claims that Donald Trump supports the Ku Klux Klan. Good one Hillary.

She stated, “Here’s what I believe. I believe He has given a lot of encouragement and rhetorical support to the Ku Klux Klan, he accepted the support of David Duke. I believe that he has not condemned the neo-Nazis and the self-proclaimed white supremacists in Charlottesville and other settings.”

Another big fat lie, like her book.

Is Hillary a hypocrite on purpose?