Ex-Officer Acquitted For Black Man Murder: BLM Massacres 3 Policemen With Bricks And …

Is it time we classify Black Lives Matter as a terrorist group? They have murdered numerous policemen, as well as violated and destroyed people and property.

Protesters belonging to Black Lives Matter charged the Mayor of St. Louis Lyda Krewson’s house after hearing the verdict of a recent case. Officer Jason Stockley was convicted for murdering a black male by the name of Anthony Lamar.

On Twitter, the St. Louis police posted this tweet regarding the violence that ensued, “Agitators have converged on Mayor Krewson’s house. Throwing rocks and breaking windows, despite being instructed not to.”

Fox News described the chaotic situation similarly, “Police deploy tear gas near Mayor Krewson’s home in the Central West End. Agitators are breaking her windows and smearing paint on her home.” Three policemen were critically injured by protesters purposely trying to hit police officers with bricks.

“Rocks & water bottles have been thrown at our officers throughout the day. Officers used great restraint,” the St. Louis Police Department added.

Members of the Black Lives Matter group were also burning American flags.

This is beyond violent.

Should BLM be considered a domestic terrorists like Antifa?