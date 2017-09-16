BREAKING : Trump Revokes Visas To These Countries For Not Taking Back Illegal Immigrants

Trump has had enough . . . America is sending back illegal immigrants to their original homes, however, they were denied entry. Upon not being allowed back in to their original homes, these illegals were then released back into the United States.

Because these specific countries are refusing to acquire their citizens anymore, the State Department has been ordered by the Trump Administration to limit visas to the following countries:

Eritrea

Cambodia

Sierra Leone

Guinea

Elaine Duke, the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, has responded to these countries stating that their “one-way street ends with these sanctions.”

The visas that are being revoked are ones for respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs and temporary visas for business, as well as pleasure.

The numbers below show how many illegal immigrants were released back into the United States of America after being denied entry back into their homes:

Guinea – 2, 137

Cambodia – 1,900

Sierra Leone – 831

Eritrea – 700

Those numbers are scary, right?

Last year, President Donald Trump had already revoked 100,000 travel visas from multiple countries and released an executive order that stopped the immigration into America from seven Middle Eastern countries.

This is what they deserve for playing it « one way ».

Do you support Trump’s initiative ?