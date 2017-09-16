Melania’s New Shoe Style To Visit Hurricane’s Victims Left The MSM Dazed And Confused

First Lady Melania Trump made headlines when she wore heels to board the Air Force One headed to Texas. Even though Melania arrived to the flood-ravaged state wearing sneakers, the media still had a field day with it.

The stories have since been deleted that claim she was actually wearing the heels when she got off of Air Force One in Corpus Christi.

As she arrived in Texas again on September 2, she proved that she can do whatever she wants by wearing her heels:

The first lady changed into a practical pair of shoes before passing out supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims:

According to the Express:

Here is what Twitter had to say:

Hey, busy working. Will someone tweet me when MSM starts covering Melania's shoes today? — Lenny (@LMyers7718) September 14, 2017

Melania is wearing flats today. Sorry MSM. — Pete🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@usafss74) September 14, 2017

Anyone worried over Melania's shoes needs a slap in the face because you're an idiot! https://t.co/TUsVfN3R2j — DeplorableLady (@53PercentNProud) September 14, 2017

Let’s see how they spin this one.

Are you tired of the superficial fake media ?