Michael Moore Blasts POTUS For Not Opening Mar-A-Lago As Irma Shelter, Gets Instantly Crushed By Trump Jr.

Just knowing the type of person filmmaker Michael Moore is we probably could have guessed that he would try to pull some crap like this.

Has he opened up Mar-a-Lago as a shelter yet? — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 8, 2017

However, Michael Moore’s latest rampage makes no sense because Mar-a-Lago is located in Palm Beach, Florida, which was forced to evacuate during Hurricane Irma.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, all of Palm Beach was ordered to evacuate, which includes everyone at Donald Trump’s members-only club.

Donald Trump Jr. educated Moore with actual facts:

It's on an island on both the ocean & intercostal and in a mandatory evacuation zone… probably not the best idea, but you know, narrative! https://t.co/Ji5V5lh7ya — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 10, 2017

Here are some photos of the supposed ‘Winter White House’:

Thanks to Google Maps, we can see that Mar-a-Lago was not in a good location to set up a shelter:



Twitter users let Michael Moore know that Mar-a-Lago is located on a barrier island, which could result in even more catastrophe, even death:

Which means it gets the full brunt of the storm — Michael Gray (@graywolf) September 10, 2017

Not 2brag Michael but can u tell us how much you have donated to hurricane relief? @realDonaldTrump has shown his number. Did I miss yours? — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) September 9, 2017

It's in the storm path so apparently you hate overrides people's lives. You're welcome to go hunker down there. — Kate Hansen (@Kathymulready) September 9, 2017

Considering it's surrounded by flooding from the ocean and other bodies of water . . You are free to go stay there! pic.twitter.com/JBYig544Sk — Brian Tillotson (@Tillyman57) September 11, 2017

Sort a ridiculous don't you think since it's under an evacuation zone pretty sad to play that card — Dr.Theresa Phillips (@TheresaPhilips) September 11, 2017

What an idiot.

