Michael Moore Blasts POTUS For Not Opening Mar-A-Lago As Irma Shelter, Gets Instantly Crushed By Trump Jr.

Just knowing the type of person filmmaker Michael Moore is we probably could have guessed that he would try to pull some crap like this.

However, Michael Moore’s latest rampage makes no sense because Mar-a-Lago is located in Palm Beach, Florida, which was forced to evacuate during Hurricane Irma.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, all of Palm Beach was ordered to evacuate, which includes everyone at Donald Trump’s members-only club.

Donald Trump Jr. educated Moore with actual facts:

Here are some photos of the supposed ‘Winter White House’:

Thanks to Google Maps, we can see that Mar-a-Lago was not in a good location to set up a shelter:

Twitter users let Michael Moore know that Mar-a-Lago is located on a barrier island, which could result in even more catastrophe, even death:

What an idiot.

Had Michael better shut it?

