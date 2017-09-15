[VIDEO] Thug Attacks 76 Year-Old Woman In Parking, But Didn’t Expect A Navy Veteran Would Be There

Thank god this good samaritan was there to stop a horrific situation from escalating into something worse.

The circumstances are already dreadful, a 76-year-old woman was attacked while walking to her car in the Winn-Dixie parking lot. The thug wanted her purse and he was not going to stop until he prevailed, but luckily a navy veteran came to this woman’s rescue!

Kendrick Taylor heard the screams coming from the parking lot and he immediately thought of his grandmother. He rushed to the woman’s side and stopped the attacker from hurting her anymore. Although the thug took off on his bike, the navy veteran was able to catch up to him and tackle him to the ground. Taylor then held the thug captive until the police arrived.

The criminal attacker was already on probation and was charged with robbery and attempted battery on an elderly. He is such a coward.

Kendrick Taylor may not consider himself a hero, but we sure do!

