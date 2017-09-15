[VIDEO] 5 Year-Old Girl Does A Triathlon For Charity And Meets With Disfigured Veteran She Helped

Temperance Pattinson is a five-year-old girl now, but when she started raising money to help war veterans she was only three. The charity, Help for Heroes, that Temperance volunteers at gave her the chance of a lifetime. She finally got to meet a real-life veteran.



This particular Iraqi war veteran named Simon Brown was injured in 2009 during wartime when he was shot by a sniper. He explained that he had to endure 25 surgeries and numerous hours in the hospital, however, his injury still left him nearly blind.

Mr. Brown shared what transpired after returning home to England with his injury:

Temperance explained why she decided to volunteer at this particular charity:

This young lady was not looking for recognition or “a job well done,” she started volunteering because she appreciates the soldiers that keep her safe. Temperance is a an example for all children and even adults to show everyone that even the tiniest bit of help can positively change someone’s life forever.

Take a look at the heartwarming video below:

This is a very touching moment. Let Temperance Pattinson lead by example.