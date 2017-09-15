Trey Gowdy Smashes Dems For Sponsoring A “Piece Of Fiction” Anti-Trump Dossier

Christopher Steele, former British spy, gave a tip to the FBI and the U.S. State Department about President Donald Trump’s apparent relationship with Vladimir Putin and his associates.

The wild “golden shower” tale about Donald Trump partying in a Moscow hotel room with prostitutes has been invalidated, but I’m sure democrats will use it to haunt the president for eternity.

Republican congressman Trey Gowdy of South Carolina stated, “I don’t know why anyone — from [Democratic Rep.] Adam Schiff, to Vanity Fair, to Rachel Maddow — would not be curious whether or not the world’s premier law enforcement agency relied upon a dossier in connection with an investigation without vetting it.”

He continued, “For the life of me I don’t understand why they are focused on this, unless they are fearful that the bureau did rely on a piece of fiction.” Gowdy has even tried unsuccessfully to acquire more information by trying to subpoena the FBI and the Department of Justice.

The Republican congressman proceeded, “The investigators on [the Intelligence Committee] have been trying for months to obtain documents about the dossier, but when you get no response, then you go from a polite request, to a firm request to a legal request. And if they still don’t comply with it, then we’re well within our rights — I’ve done it before — you bring in a witness and say ‘OK, you’re under oath, you need to explain to me why you don’t think you need to share this, what am I missing?’”

Trey Gowdy concluded, “Before you can rely on something, you need to know where it came from and how it was either corroborated or contradicted. It is relevant to ask whether or not a law enforcement agency relied on this dossier — or any evidence — without vetting it.”

