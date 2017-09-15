Kamala Harris Calls “Terrifying” To Allow Men Their Due Process In Rape Cases

Why do liberals always have to think the worst?

Ex-president Barack Obama’s guidelines for sexual assault on college campuses were recently removed by Betsy DeVos because they unfairly blamed the man first before any formal investigation took place.

Devos stated in a speech, “The sad reality is that lady justice is not blind on campuses today. This unraveling of justice is shameful, it’s wholly un-American. There must be a better way forward. Every survivor of sexual misconduct must be taken seriously. Every student accused of sexual misconduct must know that guilt is not predetermined.”

“One rape is one too many, one assault is one too many. One person denied due process is one too many. This conversation may be uncomfortable, but we must have it. It is our moral obligation to get this right. Campus sexual misconduct must continue to be confronted head-on,” she continued.

Kamala Harris does not want to allow men their due process because it is ‘terrifying.’ It is rumored that she plans to run for president in the year 2020.

“Betsy DeVos moves to end Obama’s guidelines for campus sexual assault investigations,” TIME wrote in a status.

Harris responded to the post saying, “Survivors of sexual assault deserve to be believed, not blamed.”

This is sickening. She goes against everything this country stands for.

Is Kamala really fit to be in politics?