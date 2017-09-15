A Year After Calling Trump-Voters “Deplorables”, Hillary Finally Admits She Was Wrong

Wow Hillary finally wants to admit that it was inappropriate of her to call respectable Americans who support Donald Trump “deplorables.”

Clinton told Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning, “I thought Trump was behaving in a deplorable manner. I thought a lot of his appeals to voters were deplorable.”

“I thought his behavior as we saw on the Access Hollywood tape was deplorable. And there were a large number of people who didn’t care. It did not matter to them. And he turned out to be a very effective reality TV star.” However, conceding that it was a major gaffe, she added, “I’m sorry I gave him a political gift of any kind, but I don’t think that was determinative,” she proceeded.

Clinton continued to feel sorry for herself stating, “I understood that there were many Americans who, because of the financial crash, there was anger. And there was resentment. I knew that. But I believed that it was my responsibility to try to offer answers to it, not to fan it. I think, Jane, that it was a mistake because a lot of people didn’t want to hear my plans. They wanted me to share their anger. And I should’ve done a better job of demonstrating, ‘I get it.’”

Of course, it wouldn’t have been typical Hillary fashion if she wouldn’t have thrown a jab at President Donald Trump.

“We have a reality show that leads to the election of a president. He ends up in the Oval Office. He says, ‘Boy, it’s so much harder than I thought it would be. This is really tough. I had no idea.’ Well, yeah, because it’s not a show. It’s real. It’s reality for sure.”

"I thought Trump was behaving in a deplorable manner. I thought a lot of his appeals to voters were deplorable." – @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/1kvHPv34gd — CBS Sunday Morning (@CBSSunday) September 10, 2017

At last, some logic from her.

Will you take pity on her?