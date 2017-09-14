Dems Strategist Revealed Their Best Option For 2020 : A Comeback Of The Obamas

Democrats are already talking about the 2020 election obviously because they have nothing better to do than sit around and criticize our elected President. Donald Trump has not even been in office for a whole year and they are already discussing an election three years in the future. They are going to have to patiently wait it out just like we were forced to do during Obama’s presidency.

Who will their running candidate even be you ask? Good question. Grandpa Sanders, aka Bernie, will not be running in the next election, however, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris have been tossed around as possibilities.

Surprisingly Democratic strategist Douglas Schoen is convinced that Michelle Obama will make the best potential candidate for the 2020 presidential election.

“As I’ve said before, the Democrats need an alternative plan to rebuild and unite the party if they have any hope in winning back seats in Congress in the 2018 midterms, nonetheless the White House in 2020. This alternative plan requires a new, united opposition, led by a political leader with widespread popularity.”

“The only person I can see accomplishing this would be none other than the party’s most popular political figure: Michelle Obama.”

Even though Michelle Obama would not be Schoen’s first pick, he feels that she is a likable opponent that would have a good possibility of beating President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

“Let me be clear: This is not an endorsement. I have been, and still am, critical of Barack Obama’s presidency. Michelle Obama would not be my candidate, and I do not agree with many of the positions I believe she would advance. But as an analyst, Michelle Obama is clearly the Democrats’ best chance to reunite the party and win back the White House in 2020.”

“Michelle Obama is perceived as a strong, well-qualified leader with immense national popularity. Broadly, the polls show she is respected by the American people and by the near-entirety of the Democratic Party. Although Michelle Obama has stated that she is not interested in a presidential bid, her appeal and support for her husband remain robust.”

Douglas Schoen actually starts making some sense when he says that Michelle Obama has a considerable amount of less baggage than Hillary Clinton.

“Further, in plain terms, Michelle Obama would be a far superior candidate to Hillary Clinton. I opposed Hillary Clinton because she faced ethical issues that could very well have initiated a constitutional crisis had she been elected. Michelle Obama does not face such controversy.”

“Furthermore, Michelle Obama’s favorability rating is significantly greater than President Trump’s. According to the RealClear Politics Average, Trump’s latest favorability rating lies at 39.7 percent — a whopping 30 points less than Michelle Obama.”

Let us all say a quick prayer . . .

“Considering that Michelle Obama had an even higher favorability rating than President Obama when he left office, she clearly would have a tremendous opportunity to succeed if she ran. As an analyst, I believe that she is the candidate the divided Democratic Party needs. Otherwise, the party could well rip itself apart.”

“Michelle Obama stands a cut above the rest as the only prospective candidate who can bring the party together, rebuild the Obama coalition, win back the Midwest and, thus, win the presidency.”

Their egos are too big to let them go.

Do you think they have a chance against Trump ?