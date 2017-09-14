Obama Will Become The Most Expensive Ex President In History, See How Much He Will Cost You

There goes Barack Obama, in the public eye once again, but not for anything good obviously. He is presumed to be the most “costly” former president in United State’s history.

As reported by the Congressional Research Service, next year he will cost taxpayers $1,153,000.

“His $1,153,000 budget request for 2018 is more than $100,000 higher than George W. Bush’s request for next year and nearly $200,000 more than Bill Clinton’s expected budget. George H.W. Bush is slated to get $942,000, while Jimmy Carter will get less than half that, at just $456,000.”

“Every former president gets an office, expenses and, in some cases, an annual pension payment, thanks to a 1950s-era law enacted after former President Harry S. Truman struggled for income when he left the White House in 1953. While most ex-presidents since Truman have found ways to make their life beyond the Oval Office financially rewarding, the taxpayer-funded perks have remained — and Mr. Obama is the latest to take them.”

Can you believe this?

Obama has even requested an office space in DC that is 8,198 square feet and totals $536,000, which happens to be more expensive than any other ex-presidents’ layouts so far!

“Mr. Clinton’s New York office is bigger, at 8,300 square feet, but slightly cheaper at $518,000. The younger Mr. Bush’s office in Dallas is $497,000, while his father’s space in Houston is $286,000. Mr. Carter’s Atlanta office is just $115,000. Mr. Obama’s pension payment is also the highest, at $236,000. Mr. Clinton is second with $231,000, followed by the younger Mr. Bush at $225,000, the CRS memo says, citing figures from the General Services Administration, which administers the 1958 Former Presidents Act.”

“The younger Mr. Bush’s communications budget is higher than any of the others, at $69,000, and he’ll get the most for printing and supplies. By contrast, Mr. Obama is slated to get just $11,000 for communications.”

See how much Barack Obama will cost you.

This is sickening.

Do you think he deserves it ?