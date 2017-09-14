Chelsea Clinton Blasts Trump For Helping Harvey’s Victims, Gets Eviscerated Instantly

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have certainly helped Hurricane Harvey victims by passing out food and offering support in any way possible, even Texans can attest to that.

And I’m sure all conservatives can agree that Chelsea Clinton outdoes herself in stupidity every time she opens her mouth. Recently she attacked POTUS for a tweet that he posted about Hurricane Harvey.

The president’s tweet stated, “It’s been very nice. It’s been a wonderful thing. It’s – as tough as this was, it’s been a wonderful thing. I think even for the country to watch and for the world to watch. It’s been beautiful. Have a good time everybody, I’m going to be doing a little help over here.”

Chelsea Clinton doesn’t even know what happened over there for her to be making accusations. It’s even more funny because we don’t see Chelsea flying to Texas and passing out food, donating items, or even her time to help this flood-ravaged state, however, she wants to point the finger and talk badly about our President doing just that.

People lost their lives, loved ones, homes, beloved pets. Many thousands of people face uncertain futures. Our President on #Harvey: https://t.co/92VVaIBiyU — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) September 2, 2017

Donald Trump will never be able to do right in the eyes of Chelsea Clinton, or any liberal for that matter.

God help us if Chelsea Clinton really does get it into politics.

Here are some of the responses that she received:

Do you disagree that the country coming together to help the people of Houston has been wonderful to watch? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 3, 2017

@realDonaldTrump is donating 1 M, how much is your mom??? How much are you??? — Kate Logsdon (@cajunkate) September 2, 2017

The relentless efforts to help those affected has been amazing to watch. His comments laud those efforts. Go kick over another rock. — Tim Bowers (@TimBowers62) September 2, 2017

I'm not Trump fan… But he is right. We see the greatness of nations during times of adversity. https://t.co/FRabYcd5Df — Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) September 2, 2017