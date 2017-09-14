During Election Night, Hillary Abandoned Everyone To Do Something That Disappointed All Of Her Fans

On Tuesday, Hillary Clinton’s book What Happened made its debut.

Within it, she reveals that she decided to take a nap while the polls were fluctuating. When she woke up, she had lost the states of North Carolina, Iowa, Florida, and Ohio.

It’s all right here in her book, take a look:

She probably wanted to go back to sleep after waking up to this.



What a real leader she is. She’s such a disgrace to politics.

Do you think she would have made a better leader than Trump ?