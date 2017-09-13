Miss America Show Attacks Trump With Political Questions About Charlottesville, Gets Crushed By Americans

Of course a beauty pageant wouldn’t be complete without the contestants responding to a politically charged question.

For example, this is a transcript of how Miss Texas responded to the judge’s question during the beauty contest:

The new Miss America, Cara Mund, said in a statement:

Miss Cara Mund is a Brown University graduate and has been accepted into law school; she also had an internship in the Senate.

Even though Twitter went wild over the entire pageant, some users posted how much they liked Miss Texas’ rant calling white supremacists actual terrorists.

Miss Texas called white supremacists TERRORISTS on national tv without hesitation and I'm so proud! #MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/CR8bMbkb5t — Victoria Waith (@VictoriaWaith) September 11, 2017

Homegirl just called white supremacists TERRORISTS 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/JGYuRQuEgF — Ranya J (@dukebaby401) September 11, 2017

Miss Texas was asked if Trump handled Charlottesville badly. She, uh … didn't play. 🇺🇸 #MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/5JMT4tBpeL — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 11, 2017

#MissAmerica pageant should be renamed "Miss Liberal America" pageant… — Kurt (@KMGIndy) September 11, 2017

Umm. It's the Miss AMERICA pageant. Shouldn't the interview portion be a little more… idk… pro-America and its leader? #MissAmerica — Danielle Wellman (@daninicolephoto) September 11, 2017