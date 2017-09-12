Irma Was Such A Beast, It Has Created A Very Rare Phenomenon In The Bahamas
That photo that you see is what is left of Long Island, Bahamas after Hurricane Irma ravaged through the area late last week.
A Twitter user who goes by the name of @Kaydi_K posted this message to her page, ‘I am in disbelief right now… This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!! That’s as far as they see #HurricaneIrma.’
Thankfully another user uploaded a video shortly after that showed the water had returned back to Long Island, Bahamas, although a little murky.
Because Hurricane Irma had very low pressure, she withdrew the water upward. The community was worried that there could be a tsunami accompanied with the return of the water, however, no such thing occurred and the shoreline returned back to normal soon after it left. Meteorologist Angela Fritz explained that a hurricane “bulge” may have caused the disappearance of Long Island’s ocean water.