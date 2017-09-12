[VIDEO] When J.J. Watt Came In, Watch How Texans Respond To His $31 Million Fundraising For Harvey’s Victims
by ago0
Flood-ravaged Texas is just starting to get back on its feet after being slammed by Hurricane Harvey. Many people died in this tragic storm and even more have been misplaced from their homes, jobs, and even their families due to the destruction.
It is inspiring how many people are coming forward to help aid Texas. J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans is one of those people. He has raised more than $31 million for his city:
$30 MILLION!
And tomorrow is Gameday! https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 9, 2017
Watt even handed out food and water to Hurricane Harvey victims:
10 semi trucks.
4 locations.
Countless incredible volunteers.
Just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/xmN40M4hFA
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 4, 2017
This is what we'll be distributing today pic.twitter.com/YVyOC4jRaj
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 3, 2017
.@McClain_on_NFL Storm overtones weigh heavy on Texans-Jaguars opener https://t.co/B5WghfQgkv via @HoustonChron
— Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) September 10, 2017
When Texan, J.J. Watt, took the field during the game in Houston on Sunday, the crowd went absolutely wild.
This is touching.
Can we get 5,000 LIKES for J.J. Watt?