[VIDEO] When J.J. Watt Came In, Watch How Texans Respond To His $31 Million Fundraising For Harvey’s Victims

VIDEO

by American News Editor

Flood-ravaged Texas is just starting to get back on its feet after being slammed by Hurricane Harvey. Many people died in this tragic storm and even more have been misplaced from their homes, jobs, and even their families due to the destruction.

It is inspiring how many people are coming forward to help aid Texas. J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans is one of those people. He has raised more than $31 million for his city:

Watt even handed out food and water to Hurricane Harvey victims:

When Texan, J.J. Watt, took the field during the game in Houston on Sunday, the crowd went absolutely wild.

This is touching.

