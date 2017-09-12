When Liberals Learned Ivanka Sometimes Calls Her Father “Daddy”, They All Went Crazy And Slandered Trump

During a rally in North Dakota on Wednesday, our President invited his daughter Ivanka up on the stage to speak to the crowd of supporters.

While on stage, Trump let everyone know that his daughter had asked if she could go with him to North Dakota.

“She actually said, ‘Daddy, can I go with you?’ … And I said, ‘Yes, you can,'” admitting that he “likes that.”

Trump brings Ivanka on stage. "She actually said 'Daddy can I go with you?' I like that," he says of the 35 yr old, also a snr WH advisor. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) September 6, 2017

trump has taken so much from me i will not allow daddy talk to be one of them scrub the internet of this moment's existence immediately https://t.co/fgw1spPwmH — Tracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) September 6, 2017

Trump introducing his senior. advisor. "Everybody loves lvanka. Come on up honey….she said, 'Daddy can I go with you?'" https://t.co/OuBezaN3hT — Lisa Gabriele (@lisagabrieletv) September 6, 2017

Ivanka delivered this short, but sweet message to the crowd of Trump supporters, “Hi, North Dakota. We love this state, so it’s always a pleasure to be back here. You treated us very, very well in November and have continued to. So we like sharing the love back. Thank you.”

