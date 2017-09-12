“Chicago Will Be A Trump-Free Zone” Announced Mayor Rahm In Response To DACA’s Rescinding

On Tuesday, following the Trump Administration’s decision to end DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Mayor Rahm Emanuel made his city of Chicago a “Trump-free zone.”

Mayor Emanuel told students, “To all the Dreamers that are here in this room, and in the city of Chicago, you are welcomed in the city of Chicago. This is your home and you have nothing to worry about.”

Emanuel then directed this statement to the president:

Although Mayor Emanuel does not have the authority to keep President Trump out of Chicago, he has mentioned that he will not comply with any DACA-related immigration laws when the issue arises in six months.

Chicago has been named a “sanctuary city.”

The mayor’s arrogance is beyond compare.

Should we let them try to survive on their own?