Christians Assemble On Miami Beach And Pray The Hurricane Away, Leftists Are Furious With Hurricane’s Behavior

Marie Constant posted a video on her Facebook page of a group gathered in prayer on a beach in Florida, along with a storm track image of Hurricane Irma. The image and the video were both removed from Facebook.

This group of devotees believe that prayer helped ease the strength of Hurricane Irma by moving it away from its original path of destruction.

The comments in the original post were a mixed bag as some believed in the group’s influence over Irma, and others blamed it on pressure from a cold front to the north of the hurricane.

Apparently faith can move a lot more than just mountains, however, there are still so many animals, houses, and lives at risk.

