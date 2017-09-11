After Kneeling For The National Anthem, Cleveland Browns Took Everyone By Surprise With Their Demonstration

Last season, former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick started an epidemic when he decided to kneel during the National Anthem.

Many football players have continued the protest. For example, the biggest show of support for this movement was done by the Cleveland Browns.

As reported by Independent Journal Review:

A week later the team must have had a change of heart because they actually stood for the National Anthem.

According to Independent Journal Review:

During Sunday’s game, the Cleveland Browns stormed the field with police officers, U.S. military personnel first responders, and security services. Though it was surprising, this was a truly inspirational moment in football.

Is this a job well done for the Cleveland Browns? Take a closer look at these images:

No one expected the demonstration the Cleveland Browns have done.

Certainly not after they knelt for the National Anthem.

Is this the kind of respect it deserves?