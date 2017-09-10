[VIDEO] Teens Break Into House And Get Shot, Parents Protest Homeowner Didn’t Give Them A Chance

Three Oklahoma teenagers broke into a home in Wagoner County, however, they did not make it too far before the homeowner’s 23-year-old son began shooting with an AR15.

The teenagers broke through a glass door and “They were dressed in black, all had masks on, and all had gloves on. There was a short exchange of words and then gunfire happened,” described Deputy Nick Mahoney.

19-year-old Maxwell Cook, 16-year-old Jacob Woodruff, and Jacob Redfearn were the burglars who entered the house, but there was a “mastermind” behind this scheme. 21-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez was the supposed getaway driver and the one who planned everything, she has also been arrested.

Two of the teenagers died in the Wagoner County home, and one tried to escape, but he eventually subsided in the driveway.

Jacob Redfearn’s grandfather, Leroy Schumacher, stated, “What these three boys did was stupid,” he said sadly. “They knew they could be punished for it but they did not deserve to die.”

“Brass knuckles against an AR-15, come on, who was afraid for their life. There’s got to be a limit to that law, I mean he shot all three of them; there was no need for that,” Schumacher pleaded.

He continued, “These boys’ families are going to suffer with this the rest of their lives, we have to live with this the rest of our lives. You can’t change history, but you can damn sure learn from it, and maybe some kids will learn from this.”

