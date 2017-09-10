Martha Plimpton Boasts About Her « Best Abortion », Then Hollywood Starts A Movement

Liberals can be so insensitive sometimes. Can you believe Martha Plimpton from the Goonies was boasting about her abortion to a crowd of people?

Plimpton said, “Seattle has some particular significance for me for lots of reasons. I’ve got a lot of family here, some of whom are here in the audience tonight. I also had my first abortion here at the Seattle Planned Parenthood! Yay!”

She carried on, “Notice I said “first”…and I don’t want Seattle — I don’t want you guys to feel insecure, it was my best one. Heads and tails above the rest. If I could Yelp review it, I totally would.”

“And if that doctor’s here tonight, I don’t remember you at all, I was 19. I was 19, but I thank you nonetheless. You probably won’t remember because I wasn’t that famous then,” the actress concluded.

A lot of people showed their distaste through social media. For example, one user posted, “Disgusting. No more a @MarthaPlimpton fan.” Another felt compelled to write, “Very disturbing! Imagine walking around cheering each other for murdering kids? 😠 wtf is wrong with these lunatics? #Abortion #murder.”

However, ‘feminist’ Jessica Valenti stood up for Plimpton stating, “People can talk about their abortions however they like – with sadness, relief, humor or ambivalence. It’s their story, period. The only acceptable abortion narrative is one where women are scarred or sad about their decision – but that’s not most people’s reality.”

They are only a bunch of idiots living in their bubble.

Is it time to finally boycott Hollywood ?