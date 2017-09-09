Al Sharpton’s Group Call Kid Rock “White Supremacist” And Wants His Shows Cancelled

Al Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN) is disgusted with Kid Rock for flying a Confederate flag in the background during his concerts. However, Sharpton clearly doesn’t agree with anything Kid Rock does from berating Colin Kaepernick for refusing to stand during the National Anthem to supporting President Trump.

Six years ago, the NAACP of Detroit awarded Kid Rock with an award for philanthropic support of the city, but once the superstar started bashing Black Lives Matter, they strayed away from him immediately. Then the group started demanding that Kid Rock’s concerts be cancelled.

Rev. Charles Williams II, the president of the Detroit Chapter of NAN said, “This is the straw that broke the camel’s back. When you hire Kid Rock, who is known to be dog-whistling and cat-calling to white supremacist organizations and the white supremacist community, alt-right, whatever you want to call them, and you take our tax dollars to do that? That’s wrong.”

The real reason Kid Rock is under fire is because he supports President Donald Trump. There is no surprise there, as these people are deeply disturbed.

