Now Harvard Professors Are Blocking Traffic To Fight Against Trump For Ending DACA

On Thursday, at least 20 Harvard professors were arrested for participating in a protest against the rescinding of the DACA.

Professor Kirsten Weld (pictured below) who teaches Modern Latin American history was one of the 20 arrested during Thursday’s protest. She even told the student newspaper, the Harvard Crimson, that she is concerned because “it’s not business as usual because the Trump administration is targeting our students.”

Would you have expected Harvard’s professors to be that idiotic?

