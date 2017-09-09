Now Harvard Professors Are Blocking Traffic To Fight Against Trump For Ending DACA

On Thursday, at least 20 Harvard professors were arrested for participating in a protest against the rescinding of the DACA.

Professor Kirsten Weld (pictured below) who teaches Modern Latin American history was one of the 20 arrested during Thursday’s protest. She even told the student newspaper, the Harvard Crimson, that she is concerned because “it’s not business as usual because the Trump administration is targeting our students.”

Moving turnout at Harvard #DACA appeal protest & CD includes number of area faculty, lots of students, union members #DefendDACA #highered pic.twitter.com/ZR13An6QMw — Tiffany Ten (@tiffanyten) September 7, 2017

A Reverend and @Harvard faculty and staff who support #DACA stage a peaceful protest blocking Mass. Ave. #Cambridge pic.twitter.com/GBtwSbGWum — Bernice Corpuz (@BerniceWBZ) September 7, 2017

31 people arrested at #DACA protest in Cambridge, MA for disorderly conduct (blocking traffic). A clergy member among those arrested. pic.twitter.com/PTW2X8xcUt — AndreaWBZ (@AndreaWBZ) September 7, 2017

Rev Walton of #Harvard Divinity School was 1st to take his place in street during anti DACA civil disobedience. His face says a lot. #resist pic.twitter.com/92aQQxTZFb — Tiffany Ten (@tiffanyten) September 7, 2017

