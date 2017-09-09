Liberals’ Only Wish Is That Irma Destroys Trump’s Family House

Hurricane Irma has already taken the lives of 23 people and it is expected to consume even more victims in its path. The biggest load of bigotry on social media right now is liberals hoping for Mar-a-Lago to be destroyed.

Take a look:

I just realized #HurricaneIrma could destroy Mar-a-Lago. Silver linings, people. — Dane Rauschenberg (@SeeDaneRun) September 6, 2017

Dear Science Twitter: what are the odds Mar A Lago will get a direct hit from Irma? Because, right? Asking for 150 million people. — Bekka Supp (@valhallabckgirl) September 6, 2017

Hurricane Irma: Please spare everyone & everything in Florida except Mar-a-Lago. The man who owns it is a bad person & is tearing us apart. pic.twitter.com/4lWIUOXJDw — PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) September 5, 2017

What is wrong with these people? The melt-downs continue . . .

Irma has developed into one of the most powerful hurricanes EVER & it’s heading straight toward Mar-a-Lago. #ThanksObama — William LeGate (@williamlegate) September 5, 2017

Dear God, if you're up there, give us a sign. Like Irma only destroying Mar a Lago. Thanks. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) September 6, 2017

Dearest Jesus- If you don't make Irma destroy Mar-a-lago, I'm going to have to give Buddhism a try. Xoxo Ya boi Sean — Sean Keady (@sean_keady) September 6, 2017

If God is real Hurricane Irma will just destroy Mar-a-Lago — Matthew Huntoon (@matt_huntoon) September 7, 2017

They are insane.

Are they only pure evil?

"Hurricane Watch" Maybe "God" has had enough of Trump and is aiming to destroy Mar A Lago so he can't go golfing and is forced to work. — George Alexander (@Abq01) September 7, 2017

Hurricane Irma heading to destroy Mar-a-Lago is God's verdict on Donald Trump, yes? I think we're all clear on that. — Conor McNicholas (@ConorMcNicholas) September 8, 2017

You know how sometimes you use a huge shoe to kill a tiny bug? This is God using a huge shoe to destroy Mar-A-Lago. — neen (@the_ns) September 8, 2017

There are Conservatives who are standing up for our President and his property:

Gotta love the compassionate liberals who hope #HurricaneIrma hits FL just so it'll destroy Mar-a-lago. I'm just…overwhelmed by the love. pic.twitter.com/dtpctJyOHW — Maribeth B. (@MaribethB92) September 6, 2017

Your jokes about Irma hitting Mar-a-Lago aren't cute or funny. People have lost everything, and more are about to. — Mandy (@mand_y_not_i) September 7, 2017

Imagine the poetic justice of a hurricane named “Jose” destroying Mar-A-Lago. — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) September 6, 2017

Dear Humans, Please find shelter. I don't want any of you innocent, wonderful people to get hurt. I only wanted to destroy Mar-A-Lago. 😬 — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) September 6, 2017

Even if Mar-a-Lago gets destroyed, President Donald Trump has enough money to completely rebuild it. Even though that is probably not even a concern of his right now, as he just donated over a million dollars to Texas in hopes to aid the flood-ravaged stated and its victims after Hurricane Harvey. This is just harvesting unnecessary hatred towards our President, when instead we should be focused on standing united during this time of uncertainty within our nation.