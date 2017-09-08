George Clooney Claims Black Lives Matter’s Protests Are Supporting Racial Equality
by ago0
According to an interview published yesterday, George Clooney publicly defends Black Lives Matter, while condemning the President of the United States of America. He bashed Trump saying:
Then, Clooney proceeded to deny that Black Lives Matter is a hateful group of terrorists.
These are the sweet members of Black Lives Matter screaming “Pigs in a blanket, fry’em like bacon?.” Take a look:
"Pigs in a blanket, fry em like bacon" #BlackFair #BlackLivesMatter #FTP #ACAB pic.twitter.com/NaQNehnd5g
— EMPⒶTHY (@MrNikoG) August 29, 2015
Larry Elder explains to David Rubin on the “The Rubin Report” how “social justice” has been the downfall for Black Americans:
George Clooney is such a hypocrite.
Is he just a scared racist?