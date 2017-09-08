[VIDEO] “The President Didn’t Meet A Single Storm Victim” Protests Stephen Colbert, Gets Destroyed Instantly

Stephen Colbert, the Late Show host, wrongfully claimed that President Donald Trump did not meet with any of the Hurricane Harvey victims during his visit to the flood-ravaged state of Texas. We all know this is a complete lie. Our President has even donated $1 million from his own pocket to help relieve hurricane victims and more.

Stephen Colbert stated, “It was a presidential trip to a deluged state where the president didn’t meet a single storm victim, see an inch of rain or get near a flooded street.”

This is an outright lie.

Colbert has never held back about his feelings towards President Donald Trump. Earlier this year the host even alluded to Trump as Putin’s “c**kholster,” which isn’t even funny.

Should he be fired from The Late Show?

Take a closer look at Stephen Colbert lying on national television: