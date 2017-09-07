Homeowners Receive Anti-American And Hate Mail For Flying The Old Glory

In Marlborough, Connecticut at least two homeowners are coming forward to reveal that they have received hate mail for flying Ol’ Glory in their front yards. Anti-American and anti-government fliers have been circulating in this Connecticut neighborhood.

According to WFSB-TV, Ashley Meyer was called a “typical ignorant flag supporter” in the letter, as it also made references to the national debt, the Iraq War, and drone attacks overseas.

Meyer stated, “Someone took all this time to send all this through the mail. Clearly, they have no patriotism and aren’t proud of our country.”

Ken Hjulstrom was also harassed for flying the American flag, however, both members of the Marlborough neighborhood say that they will continue to fly their flag with pride and hopefully the rest of their neighbors will do the same to show their support of our great nation.

This is sickening.

Should they track the haters and lock them up?