Muslim Sues Little Caesars For $100 Million: He Got Pork Pepperoni In His Pizza

According to CBS Detroit, a resident of Dearborn, Michigan Mohamed Bazzi had ordered Little Ceasars’ “halal” pepperoni on his pizza twice, but instead he received regular pepperoni both times.

Bazzi is pressing charges because that specific Little Ceasars location violated Michigan law that states “Wayne County Halal and Kosher Anti-Fraud and Truth-in-labeling ordinance.”

Because Islamic law prohibits the consumption of pork, Halal pepperoni is made with beef and is prepared under Islamic standards; for example, a prayer is said before the animal is slaughtered.

Majed Moughni, Bazzi’s attorney, revealed to the Detroit News that he wanted to speed up the lawsuit specifically so that other Muslims do not intake pork without knowing on the eve of Ramadan.

Moughni stated, “They have no regard for people’s religious beliefs. This is a violation of the Muslim faith. You can’t be handing out pork, mislabeling it as halal and get away with it. This isn’t how America operates. A billion dollar corporation can’t get away with it.”

Little Ceasars claims that the lawsuit is “without merit.”

“Little Caesars cherishes our customers from all religions and cultures, and the communities we serve are very important to us. While we can’t comment on pending litigation, we take this claim very seriously.”

As reported by the Detroit Free Press, the two parties have agreed on a settlement of $700,000, however there is confusion about where the money should be donated. Muslims feel that this money should be donated to them instead of non Muslim affiliated organizations.

