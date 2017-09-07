Kasich Urges DACA Recipients And Other Immigrants To “Come To Ohio”

After news broke that President Donald Trump was rescinding the DACA, DREAMers across the United States were devastated. On Wednesday, Ohio Governor John Kasich (R) encouraged immigrants and DREAMers to come to the state of Ohio if they “want to go somewhere and live” on CBS This Morning.

“We’re putting kids, young people in jeopardy, this is not the America that we all love, this is a melting pot,” Kasich continued. “If the DREAMers want to go somewhere and live, come to Ohio, we want all the immigrants to come to Ohio, we know how much immigrants contribute.”

Kasich commented on the fact that Trump has created a “crisis for people who are now living on the edge of their seats saying, ‘What am I supposed to do?'” DREAMers should have “permanent resident status and they ought to stay and be able to contribute.”

The Mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel has declared Chicago schools a “Trump-free” zone, assuring his city that they have nothing to worry about.

“To all the DREAMers that are here in this room and in the city of Chicago: You are welcome in the city of Chicago. This is your home. And you have nothing to worry about,” declared mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Dreamers didn’t choose to come here, but they made the best of it. We should welcome them – Ohio welcomes them. pic.twitter.com/gZKgsnIcgb — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) September 6, 2017

What a disgusting clown. He’s only embarrassing himself and the Ohioans.

Should he be voted out of office?