Trump Against GOP: He Teams Up With Pelosi And Schumer

The only thing President Donald Trump did by siding with Pelosi and Schumer instead of Steve Mnuchin, Paul Ryan, and Mitch McConnell is prolong the process because in three months he is going to have to deal with the exact same headache. Was he trying to do the right thing or just get something done? The jury is still out.

The word is spreading and Republicans are horrified. A Republican “close to the leadership” stated:

In three months’ time, Trump will try to increase the debt-ceiling for funding towards his wall, however, POTUS might be in for a rude awakening. Democrats will urge a clean debt-ceiling hike, which will force our President to decide if he is willing to risk a default by continuing funding for his wall. He might have to learn the hard way.

