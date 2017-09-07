Liberal Muslim Immigrant Breaks Silence And Reveals Why She Voted For Donald Trump

Some say that Donald Trump became President because he speaks his mind and he has stayed true to himself throughout the entire election. People voted for Donald Trump because they agreed with what he was saying and what he has promised to do for our country and its citizens.

There are many others out there, such as Asra Nomani, who happen to have been failed by Obamacare, as well as former President Obama’s loan modification program.

Nomani explained this on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

She wants the world to know that Islamic radicalism is real and she has experienced it. Also, she did not agree with Obama’s decision to not allow the words “radical Islamic terror” to be said.

Nomani revealed, “I’ll tell you, finally, the thing that I could not take anymore, as a liberal, was the dehumanizing of those who dare to support Trump. Ultimately, I felt that it was a betrayal of liberal values.”

Asra Nomani is the perfect blend of irony. She is a woman, a Muslim, a liberal, an immigrant, and the most beautiful thing about it all is that she is also a Donald Trump supporter.

At last, a thoughtful muslim.

Should every legal immigrant learn from her?