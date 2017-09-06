[VIDEO] A Painting Of Statue Of Liberty In Hijab Found In Democrat Office, His Justifications Are Just Insane

Hanging in Rep. J. Luis Correa’s (D-CA) California office is a painting of the Statue of Liberty wearing a hijab. A hijab is the headscarf often worn by Muslim women. This painting was created by a high school student as part of the Congressional Art Competition to show her distaste in the separation of church and state.

The local activist group We the People Rising has condemned the painting, calling it “perplexing” and “disturbing.” According to the Washington Post, the group sent a letter to Correa asking him to remove the painting.

A member of We the People Rising, Mike McGetrick, stated, “Ultimately, to attribute a specific religion to the Statue of Liberty is inaccurate, unprofessional and offensive. In addition, the painting displays the torch of the Statue of Liberty, not as the heralded beacon of light, but rather held awkwardly to one side – in a perplexing, even disturbing, manner.”

Correa told the Post on Tuesday that he refuses to take the painting down as it remains an individual artist’s expression.

“My thoughts were, here’s probably a young Muslim lady who is trying very hard to be part of America, who is trying very hard to show people that she is an American, given the context that is going on around us in our country,” Correa argued. “By me taking it down, I’m acknowledging that she did something wrong.”

During a July meeting, McGetrick told a Correa staff member that the painting was “filthy.”

We the People Rising has threatened to hold a protest on September 11 if the offensive painting in Correa’s office has not yet been removed.

That speaks volumes about Dems.

Should he be booted out of office for such an insult to our country?