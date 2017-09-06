MSNBC Blasts Trump For Ending DACA: It’s Part Of A “White Supremacy Agenda”

It seems the second our President does anything at all liberals want to accuse him of being a white supremacist. For example, Karine Jean-Pierre appeared on MSNBC claiming that Trump’s decision to end DACA is part of his “white supremacy agenda.”

Jean-Pierre was supposed to be discussing Hurricane Harvey and North Korea, however, she somehow managed to turn it into an attack on the President. She began, “They have a tough time of it, Republicans on the Hill, because before the natural disaster of Harvey came along, they had a difficult September coming their way. And I just don’t see how they’re going to be able to do tax reform — there’s still this question of even playing politics with Hurricane Harvey and taking a billion dollars from the natural disaster relief for the wall.”

“So there is a lot there on the table. And, honestly, I mean, look, Chris, we are at an inflection point. We have…we are closer to war than we’ve ever been with North Korea,” the MSNBC guest continued.

“And, secondly, you know, we’re hearing tomorrow that he might — he might do away with DACA, which is another moral line that he would be crossing, which is something that would be enforcing — advancing a white supremacy agenda, and also against what the majority of Americans want,” Karine Jean-Pierre concluded.

Take a look at the video below:

Unfortunately what Karine Jean-Pierre is failing to realize is that the Democratic Party has already done the unspeakable and that is allow Americans to think that prioritizing themselves over foreigners for jobs is a “bad” thing.

Are you sick and tired of them calling everything they don’t like racist?

Making sure you and your family are stable enough to survive in a society that Democrats have created over the past eight years is not being racist.