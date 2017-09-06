Alyssa Milano Slanders Trump During National Day Of Prayer, Gets A Massive Wakeup Call

Note: This article may contain offensive language.

President Donald Trump named Sunday a National Day of Prayer after seeing the devastation that Hurricane Harvey brought to Texas.

Of course there is always somebody that objects to anything that the President does, but for the most part the feedback that Trump received was overwhelmingly positive.

However, the positivity did not last long once news spread about our President putting an end to the DACA. Actress Alyssa Milano was not too pleased with this, which is obvious from her Twitter post:

Remember, Sunday is National Asshole Day (by Presidential Proclamation)! https://t.co/1DlYAJiEAa — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 4, 2017

Twitter users were actually upset with Milano and defended President Trump’s decision:

What's wrong with prayer? No matter who suggested it! 🙏 — TabzKatz (@KatzTabz) September 4, 2017

Wow. Even when he says people should pray he's still wrong? — KingMonkeyWrench (@SugarFrank42) September 4, 2017

@realDonaldTrump has pledged $1mil to Harvey victims. Can you at least put aside your pride to say well done, Mr. President? — Mike Scarborough (@mnshurricane) September 4, 2017

Or maybe its hypocritical to proclaim 'Love Trumps Hate' and spew this distasteful rhetoric. Either way, #PatriotNotPartisan, no? — Mike Scarborough (@mnshurricane) September 4, 2017

You don't approve of prayers for #Houston?! Maybe you should just go to church and sit and listen for awhile. #DespicableAlyssa — Tamara (@1776tamara) September 4, 2017

It appears so. Beginning in Hollywood — Mike Phillips (@MikePhillips65) September 4, 2017

Milano got hit so hard she even called Obama to the rescue, the man who originally established the DACA:

Dear @BarackObama,

Hi! We need you. Maybe just a short but mighty tweet to remind us what leadership looks like. Thanks, America — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 4, 2017

Should she follow Madonna’s example and leave this country?