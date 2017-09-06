Alyssa Milano Slanders Trump During National Day Of Prayer, Gets A Massive Wakeup Call

ENTERTAINMENT

by American News Editor ago0

Note: This article may contain offensive language.

President Donald Trump named Sunday a National Day of Prayer after seeing the devastation that Hurricane Harvey brought to Texas.

Of course there is always somebody that objects to anything that the President does, but for the most part the feedback that Trump received was overwhelmingly positive.

However, the positivity did not last long once news spread about our President putting an end to the DACA. Actress Alyssa Milano was not too pleased with this, which is obvious from her Twitter post:

Twitter users were actually upset with Milano and defended President Trump’s decision:

Milano got hit so hard she even called Obama to the rescue, the man who originally established the DACA:

Should she follow Madonna’s example and leave this country?

Related posts