FINALLY: Madonna Fulfills Her “Election Promise” And Leaves US

On Monday, Madonna announced that she would be departing from the United States.

She wrote in a statement, “The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! This will be the next Chapter in My Book! It’s time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!!”

Madonna’s behavior does not come as a shock, since she has been acting out against the Trump administration for a while now. She even revealed during the March for Women, “Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” Take a look at the video:

Then to top that off, she promised voters during the election that if they voted for Hillary Clinton, she would give them all “blowj**s.”

The mega-pop star announced on Instagram, “I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon!” The singer’s love for Portugal began in 2004 when she ended a tour there. She will be working on a film, as well as new music, while in Southern Europe.

There is a petition circulating that asks for the removal of Madonna from the United States. This could be one of the Trump administration’s greatest achievements if they could accomplish getting her out of this country for good.

She is now another country’s problem.

Are you glad she kept her promise?