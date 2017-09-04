Viral Picture Of Obama Serving Food After Harvey Has A Detail That Fooled Everyone

A photo surfaced of Barack Obama with the caption, “Something you’ll never see Trump do: Obama is in Texas serving meals!”

In the photo that was shared on Twitter and has more than 7,000 retweets, Obama appeared to be serving meals to those in need during Hurricane Harvey, according to CNN. However, the photo was actually taken at a Thanksgiving dinner in 2015.

The original poster deleted the photo right after users began to question its origins.

We all know that Obama was not in Texas during the hurricane, but he did post a link to the American Red Cross encouraging people to help out in any way that they could.

Here is the two-year-old photo:

The storm is still not over, and it is not expected to be for several days. By the time Harvey ends, Texas will have received at least 50 inches of rain.

On August 27, the National Weather Service tweeted, “This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced.”

Intensified by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico and a lack of headwinds that potentially could have moved Hurricane Harvey away from land, the New York Times say experts are close to naming Harvey the worst flooding disaster in U.S. history.

Let us pray for all of Texas and everyone affected from this historical storm.