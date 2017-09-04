Here Are What The Antifa Cowards Faces Look Like Behind Their Masks

Antifa is short for anti-fascist. Their views are skewed to the left, the far left, however their beliefs do not comply with the Democratic party. Their protests have been known to get violent as they use violent tactics to get their message across.

They spread their message by using violence and organizing in small groups. They are anti-Trump and they must be stopped.

Just last weekend, during a prayer event at UC Berkeley in California, Antifa protesters stormed the event, assaulted journalists, even veterans and police officers, as well as beat down innocent civilians in the street.

Nancy Pelosi was disgusted with their behavior and publicly condemned them.

A number of Antifa members were locked up after this incident, however, it is time that their hidden faces be exposed for the crimes that they have committed.

Emily Gillespie must have forgotten to cover her face when she assaulted a reporter this weekend, tough luck for Emily.

Just because she specifically said, “Don’t take my picture!” Let’s make Emily famous everyone!

This Antifa member was studying Environmental Science at UC Berkeley, according to her fundraising page.

Well, now she has a nice pretty mug shot to hang up on her wall:

We thought it would be nice to share these cowards mug shots since they typically like to hide behind masks:

Here are their identities according to CBS SF:

These three were caught violently assaulting a police and were arrested in Phoenix:

Fox 10 Phoenix released this statement:

During Trump’s inauguration, more than 200 people were arrested. Although there is no way to be sure if these people are members of Antifa, we are going to assume that they are, and post their mug shots for the safety of the nation:

Let’s expose these wimps.

Should they be banned from this country?