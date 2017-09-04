Chelsea Clinton Slanders Trump For His Comments On Harvey, Gets Instantly Shut Down

As we all know, Donald Trump has never been afraid to say what is on his mind. Some may even say it is the reason why he is our President at this very moment. Controversial or not, President Trump always puts his words into actions.

However, the mainstream media is always awaiting for him to say something disputable.

This is exactly what happened when the president went to Texas on Saturday, his second time in four days:

.@POTUS at Houston relief center: "As tough as this was," the response "has been a wonderful thing, I think, even for the country to watch." pic.twitter.com/ezvyCWujcQ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 2, 2017

Trump impudently said:

Chelsea Clinton was appalled, but when is she not?

People lost their lives, loved ones, homes, beloved pets. Many thousands of people face uncertain futures. Our President on #Harvey: https://t.co/92VVaIBiyU — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) September 2, 2017

Other Twitter reactions were fast and unfavorable:

He's talking about the response, you twit https://t.co/RS7N9dJBXj — The H2 (@TheH2) September 2, 2017

She's suggesting his response was inappropriate because she's opportunistically pretending he's not referring to the recovery. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 3, 2017

Negativity is not helping, Chels. Be bigger. https://t.co/d6GIJ0tPCv — John Burtner (@JohnBurtner) September 2, 2017

you are as morally bankrupt as your father and as out of touch as your mother if you cannot see how this was a tribute to those people https://t.co/igGr6qiVLT — Kinda Bored (@lamblock) September 2, 2017

OH, for a minute I thought you were trying to raise charity money in Haiti to pay for your wedding again … https://t.co/iFUsYc5iWb — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 2, 2017

He's talking about the rescue efforts. What is wrong with you? https://t.co/WHSV1p0q3x — Mo Mo (@molratty) September 2, 2017

I don't like Trump at all. I think he's a buffoon. But good grief some of you can't see straight even when he's saying the right things. — Mo Mo (@molratty) September 2, 2017

Michael Gray, however, decided to post pictures of President Trump that stood out:

President Trump is our Savior and brings hope back to America pic.twitter.com/10REVjADoG — Michael Gray (@graywolf) September 2, 2017

He fights to protect American Families pic.twitter.com/n0ySBilw4S — Michael Gray (@graywolf) September 2, 2017

He fights the corrupt establishment that was no longer serving the people pic.twitter.com/Oz0w5EPo6J — Michael Gray (@graywolf) September 2, 2017

Apparently Trump also made other cruel comments during an appearance with Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R). Take a look:

"This is Texas, so you will probably do it in 6 months, I have a feeling," POTUS says of rebuilding after storm https://t.co/SFsm2tbj12 pic.twitter.com/ONuSYWzUnd — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 2, 2017

Again, she shows the world what an idiot she is.

Should she keep it shut next time?