[BREAKING] Public School Teachers SCANDAL: They Are A Lot Behind One Of The Most Violent Antifa Group

When it comes to these Antifa thugs, the most important thing we need to do is make sure that our children are protected. Kids are being targeted to push these extreme political agendas forward and we must put a stop to these radicals all together. It is obvious that the union is communist, as they are now connected to Antifa, which is associated with NAMBLA, the North American Man Boy Love Association.

We all need to be aware that some teachers are active members of these terrorist groups. It has been discovered that a large number of teachers now belong to one of the biggest groups in Antifa, BAMN, which means By Any Means Necessary. They have started riots in Sacramento, Berkeley, as well as across the nation. This became even more of a problem after the violent stabbing in Sacramento that sent 10 people to the hospital.

Yvette Felarca is a Berkeley middle school teacher and pro-violence radical, but she also happens to be an organizer for BAMN. She has pulled a number of dangerous acts of violence and she is now facing charges for starting a riot and engaging in violent acts during the Sacramento riot, leading a charge against Milo Yiannopoulos and eventually shutting him down with riots in the streets, and lastly preventing Ann Coulter from speaking in Berkeley.

Although these criminals have not been labeled a domestic terrorist group, the FBI and DHS have now classified the actions of Antifa as “domestic terrorist violence.”

This is concerning because these thugs pretending to be teachers could brainwash our children and try to make them join in their fight. Some protests have already begun in schools.

This is disgusting. Why not have a little faith in our President?

Should we fire all of them right away?