Trump Creates National Day Of Prayer For Harvey’s Victims, Haters Took The Opportunity To Bash Him

After meeting in the Oval Office with several prime ministers, President Donald Trump declared Sunday, September 3, as a national day of pray for Hurricane Harvey victims.

“As response and recovery efforts continue, and as Americans provide much-needed relief to the people of Texas and Louisiana, we are reminded of Scripture’s promise that ‘God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble,’” Trump announced in a statement. “Melania and I are grateful to everyone devoting time, effort, and resources to the ongoing response, recovery, and rebuilding efforts.”

The president’s full statement was posted on Twitter:

“We’ve received prayers from people across the entire world, this has been a unifying effort and it has galvanized the best of America. Individuals of every background are striving for the same goal, to aid and comfort people facing devastating losses,” Trump said to the White House press.

The signing of the declaration was followed with a prayer by Pastor Robert Jeffress in the Oval Office.