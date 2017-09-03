Trump Gives Massive Donation From His Own Money To Help Harvey’s Victims, Clintons “Response” Speaks Volumes About Them

Even though Hurricane Harvey was a devastating event, the outpour of help that has happened because of this natural disaster is absolutely amazing. Supplies and money are being donated to lend the victims some support during this life changing event.

J.J. Watt, NFL Houston Texan defensive end, announced his fund on Sunday and has already raised over $13 million. Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock pledged a million and the White House also announced some big news. Hundreds of others are using boats to assist in the search and rescue victims. It is truly inspiring to see what Americans can accomplish when they support each other and look at the bigger picture.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, revealed that President Donald Trump is giving one million dollars out of his own pocket and sending it to Texas to help relieve the victims and the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

“He’ll pledge, proudly, $1 million of his own personal money to help the people of Texas and Louisiana,” stated White House Spokesperson Sarah Sanders.

Just like anything that the president does, his generous proposal was not surprisingly criticized. Not long after saying he would donate one million to Hurricane Harvey victims, he also tweeted an aerial photo of first responders engaging in a multi-faith prayer circle, with the person offering the prayer, kneeling in the center.

On Tuesday during a meeting with leading officials of the disaster recovery relief, the president said, “Thank you to all of the brave first responders and volunteers from around the United States helping with the ongoing rescue and relief efforts in Texas.”

“Nobody’s ever seen this much water. The wind was pretty horrific, in particular, but the water has never been seen like this, to this extent. And it’s, maybe someday going to disappear. We keep waiting,” Donald Trump admitted while in Austin.

Somewhat weird yes, but his efforts are greatly appreciated as those affected by Hurricane Harvey are awaiting his donations like it is their next meal.

