[VIDEO] Watch Police Thug Brutally Arresting When Nurse Refuses To Break The Law

What this cop did to Alex Wubbels is disgusting and incredibly disrespectful and he needs to be put away without any hesitation.

More disturbing information has been reported by CNN:

This is absolutely disgusting especially when the nurse was just trying to follow hospital policy. This police officer needs to be put behind bars immediately!

This is what makes every cop in the nation look like violent irrational bullies.

Should this police man be fired right away?