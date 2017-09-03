Makeup Transgender Model Goes Rogue In Huge Racist Rant Against White People, Gets Instantly Crushed By The Company
by ago0
L’Oreal tried to do a good thing by hiring their first transgender model, but it back fired when she went on a left-wing rant attacking ALL white people.
This is Munroe Bergdorf, but she was originally born “Ian.”
I'm not that innocent 😂😂😂 #transgirlsrock pic.twitter.com/vh1q0tKycI
— Munroe Bergdorf (@MunroeBergdorf) July 10, 2017
According to the UK Metro:
Bergdorf proceeded to say that “‘Once white people begin to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth… then we can talk.” Take a look:
The company crushed her instantly with career-ending news.
Do you think she got what she deserved?