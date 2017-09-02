Atheist Challenges Texas Christians To Explain Why God Sent Harvey, Their Responses Even Converted Some Non-Believers

People are using the vulnerability of this tragedy to attack the president as well as the Texas culture, and push climate change agendas forward.

Christians, even those who believe in God, are being condemned.

Onision, a well-known YouTube personality, tweeted this message with a corresponding photo of Houston underwater.

There are a lot of Christians in Texas, so any of you want to explain your god doing this? pic.twitter.com/7PXg2PpM6Z — Onision (@Onision) August 27, 2017

The responses he received were legendary:

Christians are called to help those who suffer in difficult situations, using the opportunity to show Christ's love (Matthew 25:37-40). https://t.co/CIrR5SDTV2 — Amy (@MomaFoxx) August 30, 2017

I see God working in everyone of those who are risking their lives 2 help others that are in need. Something I guess you wouldn't know about https://t.co/vpIMbyC38w — Jeff Allen (@Cozmacozmy) August 31, 2017

Idk if it can be explained but tons of Christian organizations have helped ease the pain of this disaster. What the f**k have you done? https://t.co/XU6Q4biqk5 — ted theodore logan (@deceivrofdagods) August 31, 2017

Are people stupid enough to believe Christianity is the only religion in the United States? Couldn't this question apply to ANY religion? https://t.co/cQgz5SotDX — Michael (@Michael2014abc) August 30, 2017

Fascinating how people like to credit God for all of the bad things that happen in the world, but none of the good. — Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) August 28, 2017

The real question is why do yall non christians want to prove so bad there is no God?? #StayinYOLane #hestillLovesyouthough https://t.co/qdNNgtarUj — . (@lexlugerrrrr) August 31, 2017

When good things happen: No thanks is given to God.

When bad things happen: God gets the blame.

Typical. https://t.co/bn15IfuSWI — #NToH (@RightAllTheTime) August 31, 2017

I really think you're sent here by God to fish out the non-believers and divide the path of who's faith is strong and who's isn't so thanks https://t.co/XJIjKSOAJ6 — mia🍯 (@miavelzi) August 31, 2017

Same old tired question from another non-believer. ROFLMAO! Shouting to the wrong crowd, fella. Go preach to your fellow non-believers! #GOD https://t.co/wGUbYe2T4g — Peter Murray (@blazingblades) August 31, 2017

Another atheist looking for public validation. *Yawn*🙄 https://t.co/Vlu6YaJdtD — dW (@SmailliwNitsud) August 31, 2017

Atheists are giddy at opportunity to show their ignorance when there is human suffering. https://t.co/8BBnuaF5O2 — Don Arturo De Tejas (@ArtieRypple) August 31, 2017

You people are making me go back to religion. https://t.co/3hgpKCCzAI — Neil Dwyer (@NeilDwyer93) August 31, 2017

If there was a god a grown man wouldn't have a haircut like you. https://t.co/BLT3K0hM0k — Mike Jones (@IPissEverywhere) August 30, 2017

Might want to ask God what he did to your hair first. https://t.co/68AuVHngZN — Bohemio (@El__Bohemio) August 31, 2017

Its a lot of people who'd love to fight you in Texas too https://t.co/E6cyUM5M8U — Swisher Jay ⛽💨🍃 (@jayb_ands) August 31, 2017

Onision is even converting Atheists back to religion. However, the fact remains that strengthening the divide between people is not going to help Texas heal. Respect needs to be shown towards everyone, most importantly those who have been displaced and are in mourning because of this natural disaster, Hurricane Harvey.