Kim Kardashian Claims Nation Is Going “Backwards”, But Does The Unthinkable With Her Daughter To Attack Trump

“Sometimes I feel like I want to speak out more about political issues. You have to be really careful about what you say, because a lot of things can be taken in the wrong context and I always want to be respectful, I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings,” Kim Kardashian said in an interview published Wednesday with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

The reality TV star revealed her feelings during this interview including how she feels the nation is going “backwards.”

The Hollywood socialite had no problem speaking out about why Donald Trump should not be running our country:

North Kardashian is 4 years old . . . or was she referring to her husband, Kanye West? He did mention he was going to run for president in 2020.

Twitter had a few thoughts for Mrs. Kim Kardashian-West:

.@KimKardashian I call out Kim Kardashian to match Trump's donation. After the match you can tell us all how bad Trump is as POTUS https://t.co/d5DTzDiaAV — Beardog (@bhabrock12) August 31, 2017

.@KimKardashian says her toddler could do a better job running America than @realDonaldTrump. Disagree. I''ll take Trump over Kanye any day. pic.twitter.com/CRU90Ldr75 — Jesse Reynolds (@ifyouseekjesse) September 1, 2017

Shut up kim. 🙄 — mallory (@malzygirl) September 1, 2017

Your famous for a sex video — maggie (@hemplify) September 1, 2017

140 characters just not enough to explain what is wrong with this …. — DanGaj (@theRealDTMann) August 31, 2017

