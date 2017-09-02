[VIDEO] Tyler Perry Donates $1 Million To Harvey Rescue Efforts, Then Shut Everyone Down About Joel Osteen’s Controversy

American actor, director, and playwright Tyler Perry is using his hard earned success to begin repairing the damage that Hurricane Harvey caused. He also made a bold statement about Joel Osteen and his megachurch supposedly “closing its doors.”

Tyler Perry posted a video to his Facebook page of him discussing this social media fueled issue, while also offering his help by donating $1 million dollars to help relieve those in Texas and Louisiana.

“I know that there’s been some controversy about Joel Osteen and him not opening the doors of the church,” Perry stated. “Joel and Victoria are amazing people — there’s no way that they would lock people out of the church or not let people seek shelter.”

“There were some safety concerns, and I spoke to them on the phone, and it all made perfect sense to me,” the actor continued. “So, before you just run and judge somebody real quick, you need to know the whole circumstances.”

Joel Osteen stands up for himself and his Lakewood church on the “Today” Show stating, “(Houston) didn’t need us as shelter then. If we needed to be a shelter, we certainly would’ve been a shelter right when they first asked.”

People Magazine has also reported that Tyler Perry is donating $250,000 to Beyonce’s pastor, Rudy Rasmus.

This talented artist encourages everyone to make donations to the charities that will be most effective in delivering aid.

“Make sure you are giving to people that are getting the monies directly to the people that need it.”

“If you want to give, I will challenge you to find someone who has boots on the ground and who can really be effective.”

Tyler Perry has a heart of gold!

Do you think Joel Osteen has been unfairly attacked?