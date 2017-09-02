After Asking White People To “Give Their House To Minorities”, BLM Leader Issues Other Demands

The Black Lives Matter movement has completely taken things too far. Now they are asking white people for the shirts off of their backs. The Black Lives Matter Louisville chapter requested that white people, with no descendants or that can afford to downsize, offer up their property to a “black or brown family.” There are even more heinous requests made by Chanelle Helm in an article posted in Leo Weekly and titled “White people, here are 10 requests from a Black Lives Matter leader.”

Helm even goes as far to say that white people who inherit property and plan to sell it right away should consider giving it to minority families. The author encourages this because “You’re bound to make that money in some other white privileged way.”

She encourages housing developers to fight racism and “build a sustainable complex in a black or brown blighted neighborhood and let black and brown people live in it for free.”

Helm points out that those who ignore racism are the actual problem. Especially after white supremacist James Alex Fields drove his car into the crowd during a protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. It is important for white people to speak up when it comes to racism because white people have influence over other white people.

“White people, especially white women (because this is yaw specialty — Nosey Jenny and Meddling Kathy), get a racist fired. Yaw know what the f**k they be saying. You are complicit when you ignore them. Get your boss fired cause they racist too.”

She argues that even a small change can make a large difference. Reconstructing college tuition, the educational system, and living expenses may seem extremely overwhelming right now, however Helm sats that the first step is knowing how and when to speak out against racism.